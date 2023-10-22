The best goods from the Soviet GUM were remembered by Russians in the group “Moscow – Childhood Memories” during “In contact with”. The discussion among netizens was prompted by a photograph taken in 1987 of a queue in the country’s main department store.

“It was this year that I bought cassettes for a tape recorder on the ground floor,” “In 1993, I bought a turtleneck there from a scholarship,” “I stood in line for five hours for a fur rabbit hat in GUM in 1997,” “My girlfriend and I bought French perfume and imported boots,” commentators listed their memorable acquisitions.

Russians also remembered their favorite department stores. The leaders in the rating were the radio equipment and men’s clothing sections. Some noted that there was a closed department in GUM where goods were sold exclusively for party workers. “An ordinary person would not get into this section. They wouldn’t even let him take a photo there,” they said in the comments.

