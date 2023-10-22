Monday, October 23, 2023, 01:41



The two public universities of the Region and the regional Government today begin a new stage in the negotiation of the multi-year financing plan, which has been accumulating delays and is now urgent for the two institutions. The Minister of Universities, Juan María Vázquez, and the rectors of the University of Murcia (UMU), José Luján, and the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT), Beatriz Miguel, will try today to unblock the agreement, which has accumulated three years of delay .

The previous multi-year financing plan expired in 2020, but the situation of the covid pandemic, changes in Government and the imminence of the approval of new university laws were delaying the approval of the new one. After the appointment of the new director of Universities in the last remodeling of the regional Executive, Antonio Caballero, the two universities and the Community will try today to lay the foundations for a new plan that gives financial stability to the two institutions.

The accounts must include the retroactive increase of 0.5% in the salaries of public employees to compensate for the CPI

The rectors of the UMU and the UPCT have repeatedly drawn attention to the Autonomous Community about the urgency of having a stable and guaranteed financial horizon that allows them to design university policy beyond urgent payments each month. The new multi-year financing plan must contemplate, among other items, the additional expense that the 0.5% salary increase for civil servants will entail and the cost that will be involved in the conversion of associate professors into doctoral assistants contemplated by the new university law, the LOSU, which in the UMU alone will require an additional expense of more than 6 million euros per year.

The LOSU also requires an extra expense to convert associate professor contracts into assistant professors.

The new plan must also address the investment chapter, which was reduced in the previous one due to the situation at that time, but which currently requires reinforcement due to the deterioration that the buildings of the two universities have been experiencing. The Minister of Universities, Juan María Vázquez, has expressed on several occasions that for his department “it is a priority to close the multi-year plan as soon as possible to ensure financial autonomy that allows the two universities to establish their medium-term objectives.” The objective that both the University of Murcia, the Polytechnic and the Community have set is to reach 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Region in their budgets at the end of the plan’s validity, as contemplated by the LOSU, which would mean reach 320 million euros annually, a figure that represents an increase of nearly 80 million euros more per year.