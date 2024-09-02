“Banki.ru”: Most Russians Get a Credit Card for Everyday Use

The most common reason for Russians to get bank cards is their everyday use. These are the results of a survey conducted by the Banki.ru service, the results of which were made available to Lenta.ru.

For these purposes, 42 percent of clients apply for a debit card, and 37 percent for a credit card. In addition, 27 percent of respondents admitted that they get a debit card for bonuses and cashbacks. As for credit cards, 29 percent of Russians get them to make certain purchases.

For 14 percent of respondents, the reason to get a debit card was the favorable conditions offered by the bank. Another 13 percent decided to get a credit card along with other banking products. But for business development, both types get a card the least often — two percent for debit cards and four percent for credit cards, respectively.

Most of the survey participants said that they use a physical bank card as a means of non-cash payment. For debit card holders, this figure was 55 percent. In second place (26 percent) are transfers through the fast payment system. In addition, one to two percent of Russians avoid non-cash payments altogether.

In early August, it became clear that most Russians use only one credit card and do not want to get more. In general, citizens of the country are wary of such a product. Most often, they do not like the conditions for cash withdrawals and transfer fees.