Isco Alarcón It was crucial in Real Betis’s victory over Real Madrid on the 26th day of LaLiga. The Malaga, in addition to completing a sensational match that reported the prize as the best player of the shock, He scored the victory goal, which he celebrated effusively with a kiss to his wife, Sara Sálamo.

Without a clear owner in the game and 1-1 on the scoreboard, Isco took magic in a green-wing attack on the left wing. The ex -mediapunta of Real Madrid – among other teams – put the ball to the hole for the career of Jesús Rodríguez, who stepped on the merengue area without delay and was demolished by Rüdiger. Isco himself transformed that penalty into 2-1with a medium height right and that surpassed a Thibaut Courtois who had guessed the side.

The Verdiblanco was carried away by the emotion of the moment. In the first instance, he slid with his knees to celebrate the goal, but soon headed to the stands. There was waiting for his partner, Sara Sáámo, with which she melted a passionate kiss.

With a smile from ear to ear, the player returned to the pitch, from where he continued his masterful performance in a special night. Once the meeting was over, he had words of thanks to the white box: “Grateful for Madrid for enforcing my dreams that any child has”explained the reason for his celebration: “I am recording a small documentary about how I am recovering from the injury,” and showed his desire to return to the Red: “The Spanish team is the dream of any player. I hope to return after the six or seven years I have been going”he sentenced.