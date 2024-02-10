Pensions reform, the numbers don't add up

Storm on Meloni government and in particular on the Undersecretary of Labor Durigon, the opposition goes on the attack after the words of the Northern League member on the issue and the pension reform. His announcement of a reform based on Quota 41 with the recalculation of contributions and incentives to keep people at work for as long as possible, starting with doctors, it comes attacked by all parties who are not part of the majority. There are many doubts – we read in Repubblica – about the tightening Quota 103 and Social Ape. All forms of flexibility designed over the years to soften the impact of Fornero. And now questioned, close to extinction. This is also made clear by a CGIL study that will be released today, carried out by Ezio Cigna, responsible for social security policies.

This year – the study reveals and Repubblica reports – just 11,750 workers will be able to leave with the three channels. It would have been 63,634, if the requirements had remained the original ones, without penalties, extended windows, raised ages. The female figure is striking: zero with Quota 103, just 250 with Opzione Donna. For Lara Ghiglione, CGIL confederal secretary, “all false” the purpose of Undersecretary Durigon of a moving closer to the abolition of Fornero: “This government succeeds in the sensational feat of making it worse. The 41 years for everyone have now become 41 years with the recalculation of contributions. It's disarming with how lightly they manage to harm workers. We will fight this government with all forms Of mobilization“.