Russians are not abandoning their planned holidays in Egypt because of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict; the situation at the resorts is calm. The press service of the Association of Tour Operators of the Russian Federation (ATOR) reported this on Tuesday, October 10.

“According to tour operators Anex, Intourist, Tez Tour, Space Travel and others, the situation at all resorts in Egypt – both in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh – is absolutely calm. There were no requests from tourists for early termination of their vacation. Egypt remains in the top sales for the autumn school holidays and November holidays, and approximately 50% of applications traditionally come from trips to Sharm el-Sheikh,” the city news agency quotes the press service as saying.Moscow“

ATOR added that the transfer and cancellation of tours to the country are possible only on a general basis.

Earlier in the day, Egypt closed the Rafah crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip.

The day before, Russian citizen Elizaveta told RT, how I got out of Israel through Egypt. According to the woman, she wants all Russian citizens stuck in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone to know about this route. The Russian woman said that she paid the necessary taxes at the land border and crossed it in 20 minutes.

A massive rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip began on the morning of October 7: militants invaded the border areas in the south of the country. The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Galant ordered the reservists to be called up for military service, and the Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

On the same day, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8 and 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the night of October 9 alone, its fighters, helicopters and artillery hit more than 500 military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement and Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) in the Gaza Strip.

According to recent reports, more than 1,000 Israelis have died as a result of Hamas attacks. In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that since the beginning of the escalation in the Gaza Strip, 788 Palestinians have been killed.