Lionel Messi returned to the field a few days ago, and played only 35 minutes in Inter Miami’s loss against Cincinatti. After the fall of the Florida team, rumors have emerged about a possible return of the Argentine star to Barcelona.

Inter Miami is far from the positions that give access to the Major League Soccer play-offs, it is second to last in the Eastern Conference and in the next matches they will not be able to count on Lionel Messi, who is concentrated with the Argentina team .

Departure to Barcelona

Barcelona began to suspect a possible loan for Messi from Inter Miami, but it doesn’t seem easy at all

If Lionel Messi is eliminated, he would have a long period of inactivity. The ML starts its season again in February 2024 and this situation has fueled speculation about a possible return of the star to Barcelona, ​​a club that has not yet been able to pay him an adequate tribute. after his abrupt departure in 2021.

“Barcelona began to suspect a possible loan for Messi from Inter Miami, but it does not seem easy at all due to two aspects: the calendar, which ends up squeezing many possibilities, and the economic aspect, because there are other priorities and it could not be foreseen that Leo had such a long break without playing,” a source close to the Catalan team told the media. Infobae.

And he added: “Today we have other fronts to close. We had the great dream in the summer and it could not come to fruition, when Messi chose to go to the United States, but Now it seems very complicated. Yes, on the other hand, we would love a tribute match, which it greatly deserves.”

The difficulty of the operation

However, there are several obstacles that make this return difficult. The transfer market in Europe is closed and will not open until January 1, 2024. Furthermore, if Messi were to return to Barcelona, his time at the club would be very limitedsince he would only be there for a couple of months and is unlikely to participate in the Champions League.

Regarding the issue, Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino’ indicated that it is difficult for this situation to become a reality: “Messi to Barcelona? It won’t be a walk, right? The truth is that this surprises me. I know nothing. “If you tell me that you are going to visit Barcelona on vacation, it is likely, but the reality is that I don’t know.”

Although it is a remote option, this case has already occurred on some occasions. In 2009, David Beckham, friend of Lionel Messi, He was without activity in the Los Angeles Galaxy and decided to go to Milan in Italy for a couple of months on loan.

