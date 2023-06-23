Three quarters of Russians (74%) make savings. This is more than in 2022 (49%), follows from a study on inflationary literacy conducted by the NAFI think tank. Izvestia got acquainted with the document on June 23.

At the same time, 26% of respondents do not save money.

“Studies have shown how year after year since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people adhering to savings strategies has increased. Nevertheless, the average volume of savings continues to decrease, which actualizes the issue of competent disposal of them,” the experts noted.

According to analysts, over the past three years, the leading form of savings has changed: previously, most citizens kept cash rubles, but now they prefer to leave money in an interest-free bank account. And only 5% of Russians make savings in foreign cash.

A third of Russians (34%) form only insecure savings, which are subject to depreciation under the influence of inflation. At the same time, 40% of respondents (in 2020 – 15%) make inflation-protected savings (the profit from such investments fully or partially compensates for inflationary losses), these include: keeping money in a bank deposit, investments, buying precious metals, jewelry.

“Today, a very small proportion of Russians invest their savings by purchasing securities or investing in mutual funds (mutual investment funds. – Ed.). These riskier investment instruments can provide a relatively high return, however, their use requires special knowledge and a balanced approach that takes into account risk, the need to diversify investments, and so on,” the experts added.

On March 27, Gennady Chausov, head of the liability and commission products service at Post Bank, told Izvestia how to divide savings. In his opinion, the optimal and safe strategy for saving money involves the division of funds into three baskets: operational in rubles, stabilization in yuan and “sailing” in the shares of Russian companies. He recommended allocating 40% of savings to the first and second baskets, and up to 20% to the third.