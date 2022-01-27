A Russian tourist who tried to smuggle a radioactive watch in her luggage was detained by customs officers and went to trial. About it informs press service of Sheremetyevo airport.

So, during the manual inspection of passengers’ luggage, customs control officers stopped a passenger who was about to fly on a Moscow-Berlin flight. It was noted that the Yantar system, which detects increased ionizing radiation, worked on the suitcase of the Russian woman.

As it turned out, among her personal belongings, the woman packed an old table clock, the ionizing radiation of which was 20 times higher than the natural background. “According to the conclusion of the Isotop Research and Production Enterprise, radioactive substances were found in the watch materials. They are prohibited for use, subject to burial, ”the Sheremetyevo customs said in a statement.

It is noted that the transportation of radioactive things falls under the criminal article “Smuggling of radioactive substances and radiation sources” – according to it, a Russian woman can face up to seven years in prison.

