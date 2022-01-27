The Ukrainian crisis “reveals the weakness of the West against Russia, a country that has the GDP of Italy, but which scares and threatens cowards only with words”. This is what the US political scientist and economist Edward Luttwak affirms, who in an interview with Adnkronos comments on the international tensions linked to the possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, not sparing heavy criticism of Italy, but also of Germany and France, accusing the respective governments not to do enough to defend Kiev.

According to Luttwak, the forces amassed by Russia on the border with Ukraine are not enough “to get to Kiev”, but the available contingent can only “create tension, bite and make raids” but not take the country.

What Luttwak is keen to highlight is that “the Atlantic Alliance is falling apart” and the responsibility falls primarily on the German government which “not only does not participate in the rescue of Ukraine, but sabotages the others who want to defend it. The Germans are taking action. with their typical strategic inability “.

But the criticisms do not spare Italy either, of which the political scientist says he did not understand the position. “It has 170 thousand soldiers in the barracks without doing anything, it would be an excellent exercise for them to go to Ukraine”, Luttwak says, according to which “the Italian government must take a position of support for the Ukrainian government otherwise it is irresponsible. Unless it wants to go. with the Russians like the Serbs. We cannot limit ourselves to saying ‘we are dealing with the election of the President of the Republic’, a nation is not like a boy who if he rides a bike cannot eat ice cream “. And even the EU, he insists, is failing because it does not urge member countries to intervene.

“With the Germans against, the French with doubts and the Italians indifferent, it means that only the United States and Great Britain defend Ukraine: an absurd situation”, says Luttwak, thus praising the work of the Biden administration, which ” he’s doing the best he can. ”

“The US is sending weapons and trainers and it would also be time for Italy to participate in the defense with military aid, of course”, continues Luttwak, highlighting how the sanctions threatened by Biden would hit Moscow hard. “If Russia enters Ukraine, it will no longer be able to take advantage of the swift as happens to Iran, in other words it will be financially isolated – he concludes – this does not mean that Russia will no longer be able to buy ice cream as in other countries that have come under sanctions,” but it would begin to die economically “.