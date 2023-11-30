The Supreme Court of Russia banned the international LGBTI movement in this country this Thursday considering it an “extremist organization” at the request of the Ministry of Justice.

“Recognize the international civic LGBT movement as an extremist organization and prohibit its activities on Russian territory,” ruled Judge Oleg Nefedov, according to the Interfax agency.

The measure, which has “immediate” effect, prohibits propaganda, advertising, generating interest and encouraging joining the ranks of the LGBT movement.

However, according to the source, The ruling “does not affect the right of citizens to private life,” since homosexuality ceased to be a crime in this country in 1993..

The hearing took place behind closed doors and was only attended by representatives of the Ministry of Justice, who submitted the lawsuit on November 17.

LGBT activists created the International LGBT Civic Movement organization, which until then did not exist, at the last minute in order to defend the rights of the movement, but they were not invited to the hearing.

The plaintiff, the Ministry of Justice, stated that “extremist tendencies”, including “incitement to social and religious hatred”, were detected in the activities of said movement.

Russian human rights organizations addressed the Supreme Court the day before to not recognize the LGBT movement as extremist, arguing that “it is impossible” to consider a civic movement to be a series of people who belong to a social group or are united by specific personal qualities.

“This would be as absurd as, for example, calling all pensioners or people who belong to a particular ethnic group a social movement,” they noted.

In addition, they accused the State of wanting to “control the beliefs” of Russians, while instilling “‘traditional’ family values, supposedly incompatible with the activities of said movement.”

“It will also contradict the clauses of the Constitution that establish that Russia is a secular state,” they insisted.

Activists warned that The organizers of the movement could be sentenced to 10 years in prison, to which we must add that any of its members will be persecuted..

In November 2022, the Duma (chamber of deputies) passed a law that completely banned LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and sex change.

Furthermore, in June it banned sex change surgical operations, which caused great alarm among the population with trans life experience.

Recently, the Deputy Minister of Justice, André Luguinov, assured the UN that in Russia there is no discrimination or persecution of the homosexual community, and considered that the ban on public demonstrations by said group responds to the country’s moral values.

The 2020 constitutional reform introduced the concept that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, after Putin assured that, as long as he is president, there will be no homosexual marriage in Russia.

Amnesty International (AI) warned that the ban on the international LGBT movement in Russia issued today by the Supreme Court could have “catastrophic consequences.”

“There is a risk of reaching a complete ban on LGBTI organizations, which would lead to far-reaching violations of the rights to freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly, as well as the right to non-discrimination“said Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, in a statement.

Struthers warned that “this will affect numerous people and the consequences could be catastrophic.”

EFE