Abu Dhabi (Al Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry concluded its successful participation in “Abu Dhabi Financial Week 2023” as a supporting partner.

During its participation in the event, the Chamber signed two memorandums of understanding and a cooperation agreement with local and international bodies aimed at supporting national efforts aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and comprehensive economic development and contributing to the development of the investment system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also sets frameworks of cooperation and partnership to advance the growth and prosperity of the private sector.

In the presence of Hamad Sayyah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, the educational arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, represented by Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Mansour Jaafar, CEO of the Academy.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates enhancing cooperation within national development programs, organizing thought leadership events, and supporting the business system for small and medium-sized companies, as well as cooperating in launching new programs and courses related to specific skills and competencies to enhance continuous learning, and others specialized for family businesses.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi and Abdul Hadi Mohammed, Managing Director and CEO of MBME Group, a leader in the field of technology and digital transformation in the UAE, signed a cooperation agreement aimed at intensifying joint work to promote the adoption of sustainability standards in the private sector in Abu Dhabi. By providing “EcoMatcher” technology to track the process of supplying and planting mangrove trees.

The Chamber also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank of China in Abu Dhabi, represented by Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi and Jay Chen, General Manager of the Bank of China – Abu Dhabi, aiming to enhance areas of cooperation between the two sides with the aim of supporting investors and innovators in the business sector and exchanging expertise and information related to investment, as well as developing A network of international relations between the two parties through a variety of financial services.

On the other hand, the Chamber concluded its active participation in the “International Family Offices Conference,” which was organized by the Emirates Family Offices Association in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, within the activities of “Abu Dhabi Financial Week,” to highlight the prominent role of family offices in the industrial and financial sectors.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in his opening speech during the conference: Abu Dhabi Financial Week presented ideal opportunities that allowed the Abu Dhabi Chamber to highlight its efforts to develop the business system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of our wise leadership, and keeping pace with the goals of “ Falcon Economy” and the rapidly transforming economic landscape in the emirate, ensuring the achievement of sustainable development goals by enhancing investment opportunities and economic diversification, and stimulating technological progress in the business sector.