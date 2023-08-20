How did you feel about the content of this article?

Launch of the Russian space mission to the Moon, on the 11th | Photo: EFE/Roscosmos

Russia’s lunar mission, the first in 47 years, failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft collided with the satellite. According to Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, contact with the spacecraft was lost when it was directed to the pre-takeoff phase on Saturday (19).

In a statement released by Reuters, Roscosmos said that “the device entered an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.”

Luna-25 was supposed to make a soft landing at the South Pole of the Moon on the 21st, according to information from Russian space officials. It would take place two days before the landing of the Indian probe Chandrayaan-2, which was launched on July 14.

The objective of the Russian mission was to develop lunar landing technology, collect samples from the surface, study the upper layer of the lunar regolith, from its relief to its composition and solidity, and also analyze its exosphere.