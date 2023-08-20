Guatemalans go to the polls on Sunday, August 20, to define the second round of the presidential elections, hoping to stop the democratic setback of the last administrations. Almost 3,500 voting centers await the participation of 9.3 million Guatemalans, who can exercise their suffrage. So goes the day.

The voting centers in Guatemala opened their doors this Sunday at 7:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT), as scheduled for election day, where the Central American country will decide its next president for the period 2024-2028.

The candidates running for the presidency are the winner of the first round held on June 25, Sandra Torres Casanova, from the National Unity for Hope (UNE) and in second place, the progressive academic Bernardo Arévalo de León, from the Movimiento Seed.

News in development…

With Efe and local media