Cases of voluntary surrender among Ukrainian militants in the Zaporozhye direction have become more frequent. The commander of a tank company of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) told reporters about this.

“The mood of the enemy as a whole is very deplorable. Slowly, they begin to give up. Five people came by themselves. They crawled. First they crawled. We thought they were on the offensive. And they just raised their hands. I would not say that this is a rarity in the Zaporozhye direction, ”he said.

The Russian military added that the territorial defense of Ukraine prevails at the forefront of the Zaporozhye direction.

Earlier, on January 16, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the Kiev leadership withdrew part of the troops from the Zaporozhye direction, transferring them to the eastern direction. He clarified that the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), the foreign legion, units of the national guard and territorial defense remained here.

In addition, on that day, Russian tankers told Izvestia’s military commander Roman Polshakov that it was not uncommon for groups of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers to stop in front of the crews of T-72 tanks. According to the fighter with the call sign “Vesitologist”, in the past week alone, 10 nationalists surrendered in order to save their lives.

Prior to that, on January 12, a Ukrainian militant stationed in the Soledar area of ​​the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that the Kiev leadership did not give the order to retreat and literally left the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without food and water. He complained that the morale of the Ukrainian military was in decline.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to start it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

