Britain urged Germany on Monday to allow the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, stressing that by doing so it could open the door to support from other countries.
“There has been word that Poland is clearly very keen to donate some Leopard tanks, as is Finland,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told parliament.
“It all depends now on the decisions of the German government, not only on whether the Germans will provide their own Leopard tanks, but whether they will allow others to do so,” he added. I invite my German colleagues to do so.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under mounting pressure to allow allies to send tanks into Ukraine.
Germany has so far resisted such a move, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is an agreement between Kyiv’s main allies, especially the United States.
In response, Wallace said, “I know there are concerns within the German political establishment that they don’t want to act alone. Well, they are not alone.
On Saturday, Britain announced that it would send 14 of its advanced Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, in addition to other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.
