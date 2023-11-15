Ministry of Defense: paratroopers near Artemovsk destroyed several strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian paratroopers destroyed several strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the area of ​​Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city of Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported this, writes TASS.

As the department clarified, reconnaissance using a drone detected camouflaged enemy strongholds. Then the exact coordinates were transmitted to the anti-aircraft gunners. “They immediately moved to the firing line to destroy targets based on the reconnaissance received. The servicemen targeted the installations and with rapid fire destroyed the camouflaged support units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized. The fire came from ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had transferred up to a hundred mobilized police officers to Artemovsk. Artemovsk came under Russian control on May 20, and fighting for the city lasted 224 days.