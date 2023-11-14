Foreign Policy | Sauli Niinistö starts his two-day trip to Germany

Jenni Haukio will also participate in the official visit. Niinistö has met the Federal President of Germany several times during his years in office.

President Sauli Niinistö begins his two-day official visit to Germany today. Also Niinistö’s spouse Jenni Haukio participates in the visit.

Among other things, Niinistö will be discussed today by the German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with this official residence in Bonn. According to the Office of the President of the Republic, the topics of discussion are, for example, Finnish-German relations and European security.

In addition to the talks, the program includes a visit to Bonn’s old town and a meeting with President Steinmeier and his spouse by Elke Büdenbender hosted dinner.

On Thursday, Niinistö’s program includes, among other things, a visit to the German Ministry of Defense, where he is to familiarize himself with modern defense technologies, according to the Office of the President of the Republic.

The presidents’ spouses also have their own visiting program. Haukio is scheduled to visit the secretariat of the UN climate agreement with Büdenbender.

The presidential couple is also scheduled to visit Unkel’s old town.

His presidential career during the period Steinmeier and Niinistö have met each other several times. Steinmeier visited Finland for the first time as federal president in 2018, and a year earlier Niinistö was his guest in Germany.

The last time Steinmeier visited Finland was in 2022. Niinistö last visited Germany when he participated in the Munich Security Conference last February.