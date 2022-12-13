Russian «military diploma».
The threat and intimidation launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this week, while attending a summit in “Kyrgyzstan” of an economic alliance that includes former Soviet republics, in which he said that Russia “will wipe out any country that dares to attack Russia with nuclear weapons from the face of the earth” is not just a statement. It is fleeting and there is no brief statement or response to a question. Rather, what the Russian president also said during the summit, about the Russian military doctrine, indicates that planning is taking place in a concentrated manner, for what Russia really wants to do, in the event that the war expands further, or it becomes clear that Russia will be attacked with nuclear weapons. or preventive strikes.
Military doctrine is a set of principles and concepts that are officially adopted in advance by a state, which includes basic rules, procedures and measures that must be followed in certain cases such as threats against the state in war (serious or not), or military movement towards the borders of the state of any kind ( (air, land, and sea) or a declaration of war from a country or other countries, or even the threat from terrorist groups that need military intervention, and these rules and procedures guarantee the protection of the state, internal security, and its natural borders, meaning that the military doctrine represents the state’s militarily adopted policy to prepare the country and the armed forces Defense teams and their preparation to be on standby in certain situations.
The military doctrine can be offensive or defensive, and it can be changed in a way that is agreed upon between the leadership of the state and the concerned parties, including the leadership of the armed forces. Their pressure, for example, to reduce military spending. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian leadership approved a new military doctrine in 1995 that defined the military doctrine around two main dangers facing Russia. The first is the expansion of NATO towards the countries that were part of the Soviet Union and the countries of Eastern Europe. The second danger that must be focused on is the protection of Russian minorities from any imminent dangers in countries that were within the Soviet Union. In 2010, some articles of the Russian doctrine changed to make “NATO a major threat to the Russian Federation.” But on December 23, 2014, the Ukrainian parliament voted on The abolition of Ukraine’s neutrality and its application to join NATO, which prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin, on December 26, 2014, to ratify the change of doctrine. Russia, regarding NATO threats, to read: “The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constitutes the main threat to the Russian Federation.”
What Russian President Putin announced earlier this week when it talked about the US military doctrine, which includes a mandate to launch a “preventive nuclear strike” and that Russia is considering adopting the American concept of “using preemptive military strikes” is not a threat to declare war on NATO. But it clearly means that Russia is currently working on actually reviewing its military doctrine document, and that there are recommendations to replace it again, given everything that is happening on the warfield and the sanctions imposed on Russia, in addition to attempts to stifle Russia by setting the price of Russian oil at a certain ceiling and others.
What the Russian President added, about the availability of advanced Russian hypersonic weapons (hypersonic weapons) that will ensure that Russia responds forcefully if attacked, is not a threat of war either, but rather a mitigation of any threats that may reach a “world nuclear war”, and also, according to my point of view, It is an initiative for peace, but with strong language and the style of a Russian military debate, which guarantees the saying that the new Russian military doctrine: “We will not attack anyone with nuclear weapons, and we will not use preemptive strikes, so if you see a door to peace, then (enter safely).”
The Russian president in the West, who reads his many encrypted messages, may find that it is not a threat of war at all, and he may find listening ears that do not fear peace, and are not afraid (to deceive them) Russia to obtain a peace agreement that expands its natural area or increases its political and military capabilities. Rather, they realize realistically that all that Russia wants is to remove the major or major danger that threatens its borders and national security, which could have occurred simply before the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022.
* Retired Air Force Major General
