Ministry of Defense: Russian paratroopers destroyed an armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemovsk

A crew of Russian paratroopers on all-terrain vehicles with the Kornet anti-tank missile system (ATGM) destroyed a Western-made armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Artemovsk area. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The armored car was discovered in a forest belt near a populated area with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Russian intelligence officers. It was destroyed from a distance of about five kilometers.

After receiving information from the scouts, the group quickly moved to the indicated area on all-terrain vehicles. After hitting the enemy transport, in order to avoid return fire, the Russian military turned down the installation and changed the firing position.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, in an article published in The Economist, spoke about the stalemate in the conflict in Ukraine. “As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that puts us at a dead end,” he pointed out and noted that only a sharp technological leap can change the situation. Zelensky did not agree with this opinion. The New York Times later wrote that the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny signaled a split between military and civil society in Ukraine.

Before this, the British newspaper The Times reported their differences. The publication stated that Zaluzhny and Zelensky disagreed regarding the completion of the counteroffensive.