The Peruvian music industry is in mourning after the death of the singer Iván Cruz, due to the health problems that afflicted the artist. The unfortunate event occurred on November 6 and that same day, at night, the artist’s wake took place in the premises of the Ministry of Culture, where several fans of the musician arrived and had a bad time due to an argument. with the composer’s family.

The cameras of ‘Magaly TV: the firm one’ They broadcast a report in which you can see the artist’s son, Tony Cruz, having an argument with a fan who came to the place to say goodbye to her idol. Apparently, the fight started because the young woman took a chair that was being used by Iván Cruz’s family: “You are spoiled, you don’t know how to respect, I am the son”, you hear him say. After that, several people scolded the young man and the presence of the police authority was required. Finally, the followers had to withdraw from Mincul.

#Iván #Cruzs #family #fans #goodbye #closed #wake #door