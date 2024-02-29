Quincy Promes was reportedly detained for some time today at an airport in Dubai. Various Russian media report this. The professional footballer, prosecuted in the Netherlands, was recently there for a training camp with his Russian team Spartak Moscow. While his fellow players boarded a flight to Russia, the Dutchman did not get past border control.
#Russian #media #Quincy #Promes #detained #Dubai #airport
Biden and Trump present their crossed visions of migration in a simultaneous visit to the border
US ELECTIONS President Joe Biden and his most likely Republican rival in the November elections, Donald Trump, made simultaneous visits...
Leave a Reply