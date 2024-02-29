The German Public Prosecution announced that “heavy military weapons” were found during a search of an apartment in the capital, Berlin, in which Daniela Klete, a former left-wing extremist terrorist in the Red Army Faction (RAF), was arrested last Monday.

Firearms, bullet magazines and ammunition were found in the apartment, and experts removed a hand grenade. Another, potentially dangerous object was stored inside a safety box in a car.

Press reports stated that other items were found later, without revealing their nature.

His 65-year-old college girl had been on the run for 30 years and was living under a false identity in the center of the German capital. Her colleagues Burkhard Jarwig and Ernst Volker Staub are still fugitives.

The Red Army Group was founded in 1968 by left-wing extremists Andreas Baader, Gudrun Enslin and Ulrike Meinhof, and its members were active until the 1990s.

The group was also known as the “Baader-Meinhof Gang.”

The group justified its attacks, in which more than 30 people were killed, by seeking to destroy the capitalist social system.