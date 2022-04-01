Russian gas, Draghi hears Scholz and Macron: “European roof at the price”

There war in Ukraine it continues but the conflict is escalating more and more even at the diplomatic level. Putin has decided that from today who will no longer pay the Russian gas in rubles will no longer be able to access supplies of fly. “An unacceptable blackmail. A move to split Europe, from which the member countries will escape. Mario Draghi – reads on Repubblica – he has no doubts: dividing the Union between good and bad is Vladimir Putin’s goal. The Tsar intends to use the exception in the sale of gas to Europeans as pressure medium undue: those who show themselves too hard on Moscow, solicit new ones sanctions or increase the supply of arms to Ukraine, would be punished with the energy cleaver. For this reason, the prime minister first hears the French president Macronthen the German Chancellor Scholz. To promise himself, beyond the differences that certainly weaken the front, one common reaction.

TO Romemeanwhile, – continues Repubblica – we are preparing for worst-case scenarios. If in the next few hours the clash with Putin, the alarm would be raised to level two (on an emergency scale of three). In fact, one would be required reduction of the consumption, starting with that of public buildings, monuments and public administrations. But that’s not enough. Dragons it needs to replace Russian gas soon. After the long tour in which Luigi Di Maio laid the foundations to increase imports from Qatar And Algeriathe premier could go to Algiers for an intergovernmental summit to strengthen the partnership with the North African country.

