Russian foreign minister says US is emulating Hitler’s tactics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared this Wednesday the policy of the United States in relation to Russia with the actions of Adolf Hitler against the USSR.

“Just like Hitler, who wanted to definitively solve the ‘Jewish question’, now Western politicians (…) talk about the need for a strategic defeat of Russia,” said the head of Russian diplomacy at his first press conference. of the year to take stock of 2022 and set the objectives for this year.

Also Read: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Dies in Tragic Helicopter Crash

Like Hitler, who wanted to definitively solve the “Jewish question”, now Western politicians (…) talk about the need for a strategic defeat of Russia

According to Lavrov, Washington is currently trying mobilize Europe to resolve the “Russian issue”. “The Americans have created a coalition of practically all European countries, which are part of NATO and the European Union, and through Ukraine they are waging a war against our country with the same goal, the final solution of the Russian question,” he asserted.

The Russian foreign chief indicated that “someday this war will end” and Russia will “defend its truth.” “But at the moment I can’t imagine how to live afterwards; everything will depend on the conclusions that Europe draws,” he added.

EFE.

More news