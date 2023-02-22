In Sterlitamak, a man was squeezed to death between two trolleybuses in a depot

In Sterlitamak, a man died as he was squeezed between two trolleybuses in a depot. This is reported Telegram-channel Mash Batash.

According to the authors of the channel, the Russian at the depot was cleaning the glass of the trolleybus he was driving from snow before leaving for the route. The man forgot to put the vehicle on the handbrake.

The Russian died on the spot, as his trolleybus rolled and crashed into another.

