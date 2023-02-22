Norway.- Would you leave your baby in the stroller outdoors when the temperature is below zero degrees outside? Well, even if it surprises you parents in norway This is how they do it with their months-old children so that they are independent at an early age.

There is no doubt that each country has its own customs, and although these may seem very strange to those who are not familiar with them, for those who are everyday things, as demonstrated by the following viral clip.

Under this framework, a man from Australia was in charge of publishing a video in which he showed how parents in Norway tend to leave their babies in the strollers in the open air regardless of the low temperatures.

It was through the social network TikTok where a netizen posted a clip in which he reported how Norwegian parents leave their children in open places regardless of the low temperatures.

“Another day in Norway, another group of babies left alone in the cold. Look how many there are”, commented the tiktoker originally from Australia.

Meanwhile, the netizen revealed that many parents have the habit of leaving their babies like this because it helps them to be more independentwhile it is also beneficial for your breathing.

“It helps them with their breathing and makes them more independent. Actually, that is why so many people leave home earlier in Norway than in other countries,” she added.

As expected, the video posted on the Chinese social network did not take long to attract the attention of hundreds of users of the viral platform, especially tiktokers residing in countries of Latin America and the United States.

It should be noted that most of the netizens were not so surprised by the fact that parents leave their babies outdoors when it is cold, but expressed concern that they leave them alone.

The issue is not the cold, the incredible thing is the security they have that no one is going to kidnap them,” wrote one user.