Russian billionaire given nine months in prison for shooting a man

In Kamchatka, Russian billionaire and former member of the region’s legislative assembly, Igor Redkin, was convicted of negligent murder. On Monday, August 8, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the publication, the Ust-Bolsheretsky District Court sentenced the Russian fisherman to nine months of restriction of freedom. The billionaire pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, which is why the case was considered in a special order.

On August 2, 2021, a convict without a hunting permit, using a snow and swamp vehicle and a thermal imager, found and shot a brown bear with a carbine in a settlement that does not belong to hunting grounds. The damage amounted to 60 thousand rubles, which is a large amount.

After that, Redkin saw a bright dot on a dark background in the thermal imager and fired several times. One of the bullets hit a man collecting scrap metal 274 meters from the shooter.

He explained what happened with a desire to protect people. According to him, he learned that a bear is roaming the village of Ozernovsky, because of which local residents may suffer. “I took a weapon and decided to scare him away. Shot at a bear at dusk. Later, I learned that at about the same time, a local resident was wounded in the shooting area, who died in the hospital, ”the politician’s appeal said.