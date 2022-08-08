Home page politics

The world views the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with concern. Rockets are fired at Israel after the death of a Palestinian militant leader. But an agreed ceasefire holds.

Update from August 8, 7:20 a.m: The ceasefire agreed between Israel and the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip after a three-day escalation of violence initially held on Monday night. Shortly before the ceasefire came into effect late Sunday evening, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, and there was another airraid alert in Israel. In the hours after the agreement went into effect, things remained quiet.

UN Special Envoy Tor Wennesland spoke of a “continued very fragile situation” and warned the parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire. US President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement and called on all parties to ensure that fuel and humanitarian aid reached the Gaza Strip.

Escalation of violence in the Middle East: Islamic Jihad announced a ceasefire on Sunday evening

Update from August 7th, 9:25 p.m: Ceasefire in Gaza: The militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad announced a ceasefire with Israel on Sunday evening. This should come into force at 11:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. CEST), the organization in the Gaza Strip said. The Egyptian mediation efforts are welcomed. However, the jihad insists on its right to “react to any Israeli aggression”. There was initially no official confirmation of the ceasefire from the Israeli side. A high-ranking Egyptian delegation arrived in Gaza in the evening to negotiate the details of a possible ceasefire.

Update from Aug. 7, 5:04 p.m: According to Palestinian information, Egyptian mediators want to announce a ceasefire in the recent Gaza conflict on Sunday evening. It should come into force at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST), according to dpa from circles in Gaza that are close to the extremist Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad.

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire, sources in Egypt said. Egyptian mediators are still awaiting a response from the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad, security sources in Cairo said on Sunday. A representative of Islamic Jihad confirmed the talks to the AFP news agency and stressed: “The resistance will not stop if the aggression and crimes of the occupiers do not stop”.

The Israeli military launched the “Dawn” military action against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Friday. The group, which is closely linked to Israel’s arch-enemy Iran, has been classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US. Since then, Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli towns, according to the military. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 31 people have died in the Gaza Strip since Friday. At least 275 were injured.

Update from August 7, 2:16 p.m: The Palestinian Ministry of Health warns that medical supplies in the Gaza Strip could be cut off within 48 hours. The background is that the only power plant there was shut down on August 6 due to a lack of fuel, according to a statement.

According to the electricity company, the power supply in the coastal area with more than two million inhabitants was reduced from twelve to four hours that day. The emergency generators in the hospitals are already almost empty.

Israel stopped fuel imports into the Gaza Strip on August 1, citing fears of attacks after the arrest of jihad leader Bassem Saadi.

Rockets on Israel: traffic light coalition sees “cause for great concern”

Updated August 7th 10:57amr: The federal government sees the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East as “cause for great concern”. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office further stated: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the rocket attacks on Israeli towns and cities; he must stop immediately.”

Like any other state, Israel can invoke the right to self-defense, the spokeswoman emphasized. “Civilians must never be the target of attacks.” Among other things, it is now important “to maintain the proportionality required under international law”:

Israel in “Dawn” military action: Probably second jihad military chief killed

Aug 7 update 8:29am: Escalation of violence in the Middle East: The death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 29. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, six children and four women, among others, have been killed and 253 people injured since Friday (5 August).

The Israeli authorities disputed the number of victims: according to the military, those affected were killed in the Jabalia refugee camp by a misguided jihad missile. The Israeli military launched the large-scale “Dawn” military operation against Islamic Jihad on August 5.

The group, which is closely linked to Israel’s arch-enemy Iran, has been classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US.

Jihad fires rockets at Israel – air alert in Jerusalem region

Islamic Jihad fired numerous rockets towards Israel in response to the attacks. According to the army, an air alert was triggered in the region around Jerusalem on Sunday morning for the first time since the start of the most recent confrontation. Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attacks shortly thereafter.

Most of the projectiles were repelled by the Israeli anti-missile shield. Israel’s army says it has killed another jihadi military chief in the Gaza Strip: Khalid Mansur in an airstrike in the city of Rafah. Two other senior jihadists were also killed, including Mansur’s deputy.

After killing jihadist chief in airstrike: several rockets fired at Israel

First report from August 5: Tel Aviv – An enmity that has been smoldering for decades is threatening to escalate again: the Middle East conflict. Several rockets have been fired at Israel after the killing of a Palestinian militant leader in the Gaza Strip.

Air alarms were raised in several cities up to the southern edge of the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening. Apparently no one was injured or killed. According to Israeli media reports, the rockets landed in open areas or were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Death of Palestinian leader Taisir al Jabari could reignite conflict in the Middle East

The trigger for the latest tensions is the death of Taisir al-Jabari. The military chief of the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip was killed by Israeli forces. According to the military, al-Jabari was responsible for numerous rocket attacks from Gaza and planned attacks on civilians. Islamic Jihad is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US.

According to Palestinian sources, at least ten people were killed in the military operation. In addition to al-Jabari, a five-year-old child is said to have fallen victim to the air raids.

Middle East conflict: Israel’s prime minister has no interest in military operations in the Gaza Strip

Israel’s Prime Minister Jair Lapid said on Friday evening that Israel was not planning a broad operation in the Gaza Strip, but how quickly the conflict can escalate became apparent in 2019. At that time, Israel had already deliberately killed al-Jabari’s predecessor, jihadi military chief Baha Abu al-Ata.

The result was massive shelling from the Gaza Strip on Israeli locations and counterattacks. A ceasefire was only reached after a few days with the help of negotiators from Egypt and the United Nations. (mt/dpa)