Russia attacked Ukraine this Wednesday (7) with 64 missiles and drones, in a bombing in which at least five people died in Kiev and Mykolayiv, and dozens of others were injured, according to the Ukrainian Air Force and local authorities. .

According to preliminary data released on Telegram by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the attack, which caused a fire in an 18-story apartment building and damage to two high voltage lines, left four dead and 32 injured in the capital. .

In turn, the head of the Kiev Military Administration, Sergei Popko, who recalled that this was the third missile attack against the capital this year, reported that emergency services evacuated 52 people from the building and extinguished the fire.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 19,400 users in the capital's Dnipro and Desnyan districts were left without power, including health centers.

The attack occurred when the European Union's (EU) high representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, was on an official visit to Kiev. The Spaniard had to go down with the rest of the delegation to the basement that serves as a refuge for the hotel where he is staying, as he was able to confirm. EFE Agency.

In the Mykolayiv region in the south of the country, the head of the regional Military Administration, Vitali Kim, said one person died from injuries sustained.

The mayor of the city of the same name, Oleksandr Senkevich, said on Telegram that 40 houses were damaged and that at least 12 people were injured.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Kremlin troops launched 20 Iranian drones of the Shahed 136/131 type and 44 missiles, including Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles. Air defense systems managed to destroy 29 missiles and 15 drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that six regions were under Russian attack early in the morning. In the Kharkiv region (east), two people were injured and one person was rescued. In addition, explosions occurred in Lviv (west).

“My deepest condolences to all those who have lost family and friends. We will certainly respond to Russia: terrorists will always feel the consequences of their actions,” wrote Zelensky.