Russian attack | Russia urged citizens to avoid travel to Canada, cites ‘discrimination’

Canada has been one of the most prominent supporters of Ukraine during the war of aggression against Russia. It has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies and extensive trade bans.

Russia has urged its citizens to avoid all travel to Canada, reports Reuters. At the same time, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made claims about discrimination against Russians and even physical violence against them.

“Due to numerous cases of discrimination against Russian citizens in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend that you refrain from traveling to that country for tourism or study purposes, and this also applies to business trips,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in the ministry’s announcement.

“If you have already traveled to Canada, we urge you to be vigilant, especially in public places,” Lavrov continued.

The call was also published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ main Telegram channel on Saturday.

The Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs has not commented on the matter.