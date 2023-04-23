Yes, this Chinese sports sedan with 265 hp is a real ABT!

It is always special when a well-known tuner takes care of an unknown car. Take AMG for example. That company is known for customizing Mercedes cars. Nevertheless, in the late 1980s they took care of a few Mitsubishis. Complete with original AMG logos, but on a Debonair.

We had to think about that when we saw the GAC Empow R x ABT. We know ABT Sportsline as a specialist for Volkswagen Group brands. It company from Allgau modifies Audi, Cupra, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen models. Oh, and they don’t turn their hand around for a Lamborghini either. In addition, they also provide small-series models (for electric commercial vehicles, for example) and of course the racing activities.

This is the standard model of the Trumpchi Empow

Chinese sports sedan from ABT

But now there is ABT China and they take care of Chinese cars. ABT China is a joint venture between ABT and GAC. The car in question is basically the Trumpchi Empow R, a medium sedan that is a little bit sporty. ABT China has made the car extremely sporty. Look!

ABT has a new grille that stands out more. The new bumper and splitter then give the car a sportier appearance. Of course there are fender flares, partly to accommodate the huge 19-inch ABT wheels.

In addition, we see a set of side skirts so that the car is optically slightly thicker. Less subtle is the rear spoiler. That is one in the category ‘The Fast and The Furious is my favorite film’ and you know: you can just say that in 2023. Vin Diesel is also better than Anthony Hopkins.

Stylish, chic, classy and elegant.

Then there is a rather striking diffuser with a central flat exhaust. Classy. In the interior, ABT provides the upholstery of the GAC Empow R x ABT. The door sills are now illuminated (CHIC!).

Then the drivetrain. The standard Empow has a 1.5 four-cylinder turbo with about 180 hp. That’s not special. In this case there is a two-liter turbo engine under the hood, good for no less than 265 hp and 400 Nm.

With that, the GAC Empow R x ABT sprints to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Further hardware changes are not known, not even to the chassis. So we don’t know if the ABT version handles corners better than the standard Empow R.

