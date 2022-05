Oil refinery was one of the first targets bombed by the Russians in Odessa.| Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

The runway at Odessa airport, in southern Ukraine, was destroyed on Saturday (30), hit by Russian missiles, according to the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Through its Telegram channel, the city government said that “as a result of a missile attack in the Odessa region, the city’s airport runway was damaged. Its use is impossible,” the statement said.

Local authorities did not provide further details on the incident and recalled that the dissemination of information about the hostilities is temporarily subject to restrictions due to military command.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, is slowly advancing on Ukrainian territory with the aim of seizing the entire eastern Donbass region and southern Ukraine, creating a land corridor with the Crimean peninsula. The offensive could indicate an escalation in Russian actions to control key cities. Odessa is home to the country’s main port and was spared from attacks in the early days of the war, but suffered bombing from April.

In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated the possibility of ending peace negotiations in the face of Russian actions to depopulate the Donbass region with constant attacks, in the same way as he did with the city of Mariupol, where it is estimated that more than 20,000 dead civilians.