London (DPA)

Manchester City regained the lead in the English Premier League, by defeating its host Leeds United 4-0, in the thirty-fifth stage.

Liverpool had temporarily climbed to the top by beating its host Newcastle United 1-0, but after a few hours, City returned to the top.

City settled their victory over Leeds with four goals, signed by Rodrigo Hernandez, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho in the 13th, 54th, 78th and 90th minutes.

The win raised City’s lead to 83 points, one point ahead of Liverpool, four rounds before the end of the season. Leeds United remained in the seventeenth place, and its score stopped at 34 points.

City dominated the game in the first ten minutes, but without threatening

Explicitly, the goal came in the 13th minute to witness the first goal of City, signed by Rodrigo Hernandez, after receiving a pass from Philip Foden and heading into the net.

Nathan Ake scored the second goal for City in the 54th minute after a pass from Foden inside the penalty area, reaching Robin Diach to head the ball to Aki, who went straight into the net.

Jesus confirmed City’s victory by scoring the third goal in the 78th minute, after a new pass from the brilliant Foden, which Jesus met with a powerful shot into the net.

In the added time of the match, Fernandinho scored the fourth goal for City after a fatal mistake by Pascal Strick, the Brazilian player took advantage of it to his advantage, and hit his right foot into the net.