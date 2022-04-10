Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack A convoy of hundreds of vehicles was spotted in satellite imagery east of Kharkov

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
18
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|The Russian attack

The column moves east to the east of Kharkov.

About A 13-kilometer-long convoy has been spotted in satellite imagery east of Kharkov. He was the first to report on the matter CNN. The convoy is probably Russian, but there is no certainty.

Images collected by a private U.S. company, Maxar Technologies, show the convoy is traveling about a hundred kilometers east of Kharkov. The pictures were taken on Friday. The convoy consists of hundreds of vehicles and includes both armored vehicles and artillery.

Based on the pictures, the convoy is moving south.

According to several experts, including the British Ministry of Defense, Russia is likely to now focus its operations on the Donbas region, Mariupol and Mykolaiv. Russia, for example, is trying to capture the area from Crimea to the Donbass with missile strikes, the British said on Saturday.

Previously Maxar Technologies’ satellite imagery has revealed, among other things, the extent of the destruction of the city of Mariupol.

See also  An important break for Lodi

With the help of the images, The New York Times was able to show that the victims of the Butchan genocide were already visible before Russian troops withdrew from the city.

The company’s satellite imagery was also used to track the trip of a huge Russian colony in March.

#Russian #attack #convoy #hundreds #vehicles #spotted #satellite #imagery #east #Kharkov

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, a user managed to play it early by mistake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.