A Nintendo Switch user who had pre-loaded the Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp he also managed to unlock the new game exclusive and play it in advance than the release date, apparently due to an error in the title management system on Nintendo eShop.

We don’t know how it happened, but Twitter user Rachael has posted some messages in which she testifies, complete with attached video, that she was able to access Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp in full version on Nintendo Switch, actually unlocking it after downloading it in full through the pre-load available for those who have already purchased it.

This is clearly a problem with Nintendo eShop, which perhaps kept the original release date of 8 April 2022 valid for a short time. This also shows that the Nintendo game is already completely ready and the delay imposed, announced. a few days ago, it is due exclusively to the international situation and in particular to the war in Ukrainewith the company that considered the release of such a game in this period as indelicate.

The title in question had received a practically definitive trailer during the Nintendo Direct in February: it is a remake that proposes together the two chapters of the Advance Wars series released on Nintendo DS, two strategic turn-based details with a war setting, although very cartoonish. .

The game does not currently have a new one release datewith Nintendo still having to decide when to release the title while waiting for a more auspicious moment.