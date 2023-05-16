Russian Ambassador Andreev said that Poland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

In Polish political circles, the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine is not being discussed, said Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev. About it write “News”.

According to him, at the same time, it is known that mercenaries are being recruited in the country into the “Polish Volunteer Corps” to serve on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “Recruitment to the so-called “Polish Volunteer Corps” is being openly conducted, although according to the country’s criminal code, up to five years in prison is required for this,” Andreev specified.

He added that Polish mercenaries are participating in the battles in the Zaporizhia direction – in the Orekhov region and near Artemovsk. “The issue of sending its armed forces to Ukraine is not discussed in Polish public political discussions,” the diplomat said about the absence of such plans.

Earlier, Corresponding Member of the Academy of Military Sciences, military diplomat, Candidate of Military Sciences Alexander Bartosh said that Polish mercenaries came to the country to seize territory. He recalled that relations between the citizens of the two countries are tense and have a rich historical past.