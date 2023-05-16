Summer | Nightless night has begun in the north

The sun will set on Utsjoki next time on July 28.

Nocturnal the night at Utsjoki has begun. After sunrise, the sun shines continuously for more than two months. The next time the sun will set on Utsjoki is on July 28.

In Finland, the border of nightless night runs north of the Kemi–Kuusamo line, but the whole country has a period in the summer when the nights are light.

In the south, bright summer nights began on May 12. The next dark night isn’t until August 2.