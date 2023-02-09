In the Bryansk region, air defense systems (air defense) shot down the tenth drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) from the night. On Thursday, February 9, the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel.

“The air defense systems of the RF Armed Forces repulsed the tenth attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Starodubsky municipal district,” the report says.

The governor also noted that according to the latest data, as a result of a repulsed attack in the Bryansk region, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on a house under construction.

“Operational services have taken all the necessary measures to eliminate the consequences. A special commission will assess the damage, the owner of the home ownership will be compensated for the damage,” wrote Bogomaz.

Prior to that, on February 3, the head of the region reported that the air defense system of the Russian Federation repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bryansk region. The missile strike was carried out by the Ukrainian side at five in the morning. There were no casualties or destruction.

Earlier, on January 31, Bogomaz said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the territory of the region twice a day. According to him, Ukrainian militants fired a mortar shell at the village of Lomakovka and struck at the territory of the Novozybkovsky urban district.

Since October 19, a medium level of response has been introduced in a number of regions of Russia: in the Republic of Crimea, Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov regions and the Krasnodar Territory. This is due to the conduct of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.