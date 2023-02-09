Mexico City.- Meeting with ejidatarios, indigenous people and agricultural producers, Delfina Gomez regretted the precarious situation in which they are.

“They have already been very generous in being very persevering, noble, and what corresponds by right should not be handed out,” said the candidate for Morena to the Government of the State of Mexico.

Ejido commissioners, representatives of indigenous peoples and agricultural producers, beekeepers, dairy farmers, cattle, trout and flowers from the entity attended the recreational and panoramic center La Marquesa.

The former Secretary of Public Education told them about a passage from her childhood, when her parents had dairy cows and sold the product to families in Mexico City.

He added that because they are still in the pre-campaign, he cannot make proposals and solutions for the entity.

“We are the ones who place ourselves at your service to listen to your requests and thank you for taking the time to meet and support this meeting,” he added.

“We have a lot to learn from you,” he said.

He assured that for now they continue Adding support and leadership.

We recommend you read:

“In other words, let’s go very well“, he insisted.