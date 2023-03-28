RIA Novosti: Assault aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces is ready to repel a possible counteroffensive from Kyiv

Russian pilot in conversation with RIA News announced the readiness of the attack aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia to repel any possible counteroffensive of the forces of Kyiv.

According to him, the Russian military is aware of the preparation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of a counteroffensive, and is ready for attack attempts on all fronts.

“We will not let them enter our borders,” the source assured the agency.

It is noted that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), the number of combat sorties of attack aircraft has exceeded 20 thousand.

Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar recalled who has the right to publish information about the military plans of the army, urging journalists not to raise the topic of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Strategic military plans and plans have the right to publish three people in this state – the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President), the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief,” she stressed.