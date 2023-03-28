Kim’s remarks
- Kim made the remarks when he inspected North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, including new tactical nuclear weapons and technology to deliver nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles, and tested operational plans for a nuclear counterattack, KCNA said..
- Kim said that the enemy of North Korea’s nuclear forces is not a specific country or group, and the policy of increasing the country’s nuclear arsenal is only aimed at protecting it and safeguarding regional peace and stability..
North Korea is stepping up military tests, firing ballistic missiles on Monday and simulating a nuclear counter-attack last week against the United States and South Korea, which it accuses of preparing for its invasion through their military exercises..
