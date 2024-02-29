The State of the Nation speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin advances this Thursday, November 29. The Kremlin leader has put the war in Ukraine and what he considers “threats” from the West at the center of his intervention. The president warned that sending troops from NATO allies to Ukraine, as suggested by the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, in recent days would bring “tragic” consequences. Furthermore, he noted that he will reinforce his country's troops stationed near the new members of the political-military alliance.

A State of the Nation speech in Russia marked by the war in Ukraine and ahead of the presidential elections, in which Vladimir Putin aspires to re-election.

Before legislators from both houses of Parliament, the Kremlin leader issued warnings about new annexations to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which he considers a threat to its borders.

Putin assured that he will need to strengthen his western military district now that Sweden and Finland have joined the political-military alliance, led by the United States.

“The so-called West, with its very colonialist tendencies, strives not only to contain our development, but also intends to destroy us and use our space for any purpose whatsoever, including Ukraine,” Putin said.

In this sense, during his annual speech before the Russian Legislature, he warned that anyone who tries to “invade Russia” would face harsher consequences than in World War II, after pointing out that his country now has weapons that can hit targets in enemy territory.

