Estonia's Prime Minister believes that an escalation with Putin should not be overestimated. NATO soldiers in Ukraine should also be an option.

Paris/Tallinn – Emmanuel Macron So far, his opinion has seemed to be the only one within NATO Western troops in Ukraine concerns: While France's president aggressively discussed the deployment of NATO ground troops on Monday (February 26), one state after another denied that such plans were under discussion. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also vehemently contradicted Macron.

Estonia, which shares a border of around 300 kilometers with Russia, also joined the countries that contradicted Macron on Tuesday (February 27). Estonia is not discussing sending troops to Ukraine, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Estonian television.

But now Kallas, the Russian President Wladimir Putin had a wanted notice put out, and spoke in more detail about the possible deployment of ground troops to Ukraine. And this time the Estonian Prime Minister agreed with Macron. In an interview with the star Kallas said loudly Mirror: “It’s good that we’re discussing all options.”

Estonia's prime minister reports on troop discussions behind closed doors

Kallas described the discussion at the Paris summit with 20 Western heads of state, after which Macron raised the issue of NATO soldiers. “We debated very openly behind closed doors in Paris. There were different suggestions, not all of which met with approval from all sides.” This probably also included the question of whether Ground troops were an option.

In the final declaration, Macron emphasized that NATO ground troops should be deployed in the fight against Russia Ukraine war cannot be excluded. There is currently no consensus on this, but this was also the case in earlier discussions about the supply of certain weapons – and later they decided to do so.

Scholz sharply disagrees with Macron on NATO troops

Macron was criticized from many quarters for his move. He is accused of playing carelessly with the possibility that the Ukraine war could escalate into a war between NATO and Russia. Russia itself also sent an alarming warning to the world. Chancellor Scholz contradicted Macron particularly emphatically.

In one Video message The Chancellor made his position clear again: “To make it clear: As German Chancellor, I will not send any soldiers from our Bundeswehr to Ukraine. That applies. Our soldiers can rely on that.”

Don't overestimate Putin's power – Estonia doesn't want to rule out ground troops either

Kallas warned loudly Mirror However, be careful not to rule out certain options out of fear of Putin. “We should not be afraid of our own power and should not overestimate Russia's power.” Putin knows that Russia is militarily inferior to NATO and wants a war with NATO “just as little as we want a war with Russia,” said Estonia's Prime Minister. “The fear of escalation causes us to make ourselves smaller than we are.”

Macron also receives support from the former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger. Macron's push for ground troops was “a bit bold, but not wrong.” It is not the right way to rule out certain measures from the outset, Ischinger said on the station World. This makes it easy for Putin to “prepare for what might happen.”

Western troops in the Ukraine war – the Baltics open to the option

The Baltic countries, which are considered NATO's Achilles heel because of their proximity to Russia, are overall more positive about the move to send Western troops to Ukraine than their NATO partners in western Europe. Latvia and Lithuania are also not fundamentally opposed to the deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine. “If the NATO allies reach an agreement on sending troops to Ukraine, Latvia would consider participating,” said a defense ministry spokesman, with similar tones coming from Lithuania.

The debate was also initiated by Slovakia, which warned on Monday (February 26) of an increasing escalation of the war in Ukraine. Slovak Prime Minister Fico claimed that EU and NATO members were considering sending soldiers to Ukraine. However, according to an EU insider, Western special forces have long been in Ukraine. (smu)