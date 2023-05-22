This came in response from Grushko to a question about the repercussions of aircraft supplies that Ukraine is requesting from NATO countries.

Senior US officials said Ukraine had not yet secured commitments for aircraft deliveries, but US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint training programs for Ukrainian F-16 pilots..

“We see that Western countries are still committed to the scenario of escalation. It carries huge risks for them,” TASS quoted Grushko as saying.“.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set,” he added“.