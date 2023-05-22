Germany is still in no hurry to make public the data of the investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and ignores Moscow’s requests. This was announced to Izvestiya by the Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev. According to him, one gets the impression “that in Germany they are more interested in hiding inconvenient facts” than in investigating the incident, he said.

“The German Prosecutor General’s Office reports that the investigation into sabotage at Nord Stream is ongoing, but is in no hurry to make the data public. Our official appeals are being ignored,” the diplomat stressed.

According to the ambassador, in the media space of the FRG “‎there is a lot of speculation as to what extent and whether Berlin was involved in the preparation of the terrorist attack”‎, because “the country suffered significant material damage.”

“However, it seems that here [в Германии] are more interested in hiding inconvenient facts,” Nechaev specified.

On September 26, 2022, the strings of the Nord Stream gas pipeline were blown up in the Baltic Sea. In October, Germany, Sweden and Denmark launched three national investigations into the incident. Initially, the countries planned to create a joint group to study the circumstances of the explosion, but later this idea was abandoned.

Moscow has repeatedly asked Berlin, Stockholm and Copenhagen to provide it with access to investigation materials. However, as of mid-May, none of the three countries had allowed Russian representatives to participate in the investigation.

