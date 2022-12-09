On the 288th day of the war in Ukraine, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in the Velykopisarevskaya community of the Sumy region. A development that adds up to the new heavy attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructures and Putin’s words which confirm his intention to continue on this path: “Reaching an agreement on Ukraine is inevitable”. The Russian president has attacked the West – “he has turned Ukraine into a colony” – and has threatened to cut oil production in the event of a price cap. Then he admitted logistical problems in the military operation. The only positive note is the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia: the release of the American basketball player Brittney Griner, who has already returned to Texas, and the arms dealer Viktor But.

11.55pm – Zelensky: “Engage the world on implementing peace formula”

«This is now one of the key tasks for our state: to involve the world in the concrete implementation of the points of the peace formula. Let me remind you that the formula for peace consists of ten points: from nuclear safety to the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees held on the territory of Russia”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky in his evening speech. “We must return the Ukrainian flag to all cities and communities of Ukraine, we must ensure the real responsibility of the terrorist state for this war, and we must ensure the safety of all generations of Ukrainians after the end of this war,” Zelensky argues.

23.31 – Pentagon: Russia is “expanding” its nuclear arsenal

Russia is “expanding” and “modernizing” its nuclear arsenal. This was claimed by the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, quoted by the New York Times. The head of the Pentagon, speaking at the US air force base in Nebraska, added that Moscow has continued to enrich its stockpile of nuclear weapons, which according to experts amount to six thousand warheads. That number, military sources quoted by the New York newspaper say, is enough to destroy the world many times over.

23.25 – Zelensky: “Moscow’s army brought hell”

The Moscow army has brought “hell” to Ukraine under the Russian flag. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Especially in the frontline areas of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the situation is “very difficult,” Zelensky said in his daily video speech, listing the hot spots of Bakhmut, Soledar and Kreminna. In these areas there is “no living space that has not been damaged by shells many times”. Also, the city of Bakhmut was destroyed by the occupiers. “Another city in Donbass that the Russian army has turned into burnt ruins.” Earlier, his adviser Mykhailo Podolyak had described the situation around Bakhmut as “hell on earth.” Away from the front, Ukraine continues to work by holding Russia legally responsible for the invasion and its aftermath. “We feel supported by states, international organizations and human rights institutions,” Zelensky said.