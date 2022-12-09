Croatia gave the first big surprise of the quarterfinal round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by eliminating five-time world champions Brazil, after drawing with them 1-1 in overtime and beating them 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
While, on their own, the Argentine team suffered with their pass to the next round, but in the end left the Netherlands on the road by drawing 2-2 in the 90 regulatory minutes with goals from Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi (discounted Weghorst with a double for the Dutch) and in a penalty shootout after extra time they won 4-3.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channel: Sky, Azteca 7, Canal de Las Estrellas, TUDN.
live streaming: Blue To Go, ViX+ and aztecadeportes.com
Channel: DirecTV Sports and Las Estrellas.
live streaming: DirecTV Go.
Channel: World Goal and TVE La 1.
live streaming: World Goal App, fuboTV Spain and RTVE.es
Channel: Sling, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.
live streaming: UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock.
Channel: DirecTV.
live streaming: DirecTV Go.
The albiceleste presented several injured in the quarterfinals, Rodrigo DePaul started, but came out in the second half so as not to risk it, after having presented complications during the week, while Alejandro Gomez Y angel di maria they did not see minutes due to their respective injuries, although they could be back by Tuesday.
Apparently the Croatian team will arrive without casualties for the game, so they will have their full squad to face the Argentines, although it must be taken into account that they played more than 120 minutes and some players may arrive with muscle overload, although they have not There has been official news from the team.
After not having the best group stage and having advanced as second in Group F, Croatia has surprised Japan, which advanced as leader of its group in the round of 16 and Brazil in the quarterfinals, so they will be an iron rival for the albiceleste, despite this and who also suffered and played 120 minutes, we will give Argentina the confidence that they will probably advance by the slightest difference.
Argentina 1-0 Croatia.
#Argentina #Croatia #Qatar #semifinals #watch #live #stream #injury #news #prognosis
Leave a Reply