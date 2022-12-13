A bridge essential for supplying Russian forces occupying the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol was targeted by attacks overnight, both Ukrainian and Russian officials said. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send an advanced long-range air defense system to Ukraine. Yesterday, at the conference held in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked in an online speech for more than 840 million dollars in aid for the country’s infrastructure.
On the ground, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said the situation on the front line was “difficult” and Russian units were not advancing “as fast as we would like”.
The Justice Department has charged five Russian citizens and two US citizens with conspiracy to violate US sanctions by smuggling US-made equipment to the Russian military.
The seven individuals – Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Vadim Konoshchenok, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko – “illegally procured, bought and shipped millions of dollars in military and sensitive technologies,” the indictment said.
