Argentina and Lionel Messi extended their dream of being world champions until the final of Qatar-2022, after defeating with a resounding 3-0 to the Luka Modric’s Croatia in the semifinals, this Tuesday at the Lusail stadium.

Eight years after losing in the final of Brazil-2014 against Germany, the Albiceleste will aspire on Sunday to achieve its third world crown after those of 1978 and 1986.

His rival will be known on Wednesday, after the semi-final between the defending champions France and the revelation Morocco. Lionel Messi opened the scoring at minute 34 with a penalty committed onand Julian Alvarezwho then scored the second in minute 39. In the second half, Álvarez repeated (69), with an assist from Messi served on a silver platter, for the final 3-0.

Waiting to try to emulate Diego Maradona on Sunday by lifting the most coveted trophy in world football, Messi continued adding record after record this Tuesday.

He played his 25th game, equaling the absolute record of the World Cups, which until now was held by the German alone Lothar Matthous, who will predictably leave behind with the grand final. Messi has also now accumulated 11 goals in World Cups and is the Argentine who has scored the most in the history of the tournament, surpassing 10 in Gabriel Batistuta.

Qatar-2022 is already the World Cup where he has scored the most of the five he has played, with five goals so far, which allows him to equalize at the top of the scoring table with the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

The ‘Spider’ Alvarez, In his first World Cup, he accumulates four. Croatia had avoided in the quarterfinals that this Tuesday’s semifinal was a South American ‘Superclásico’, by surprising Brazil in the penalty shootout, but could not repeat against the other giant of Conmebol and emulate what was achieved in 2018, when it was runner-up in a tournament in which they had dominated Argentina 3-0 in the group stage.

The celebration

